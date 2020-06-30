New York State Lottery winning numbers for June 30

Tuesday’s winning numbers Numbers: Early: 4-6-9, Late: 5-2-7 Win 4: Early: 0-4-1-7, Late: 0-4-0-8 Pick 10: 1-5-9-10-11-13-15-26-27-30-35-42-47-49-52-55-57-74-75-77 Cash 4 Life: 3-15-30-32-39, Cash Ball: 4 Monday’s late numbers Take 5: 11-15-25-26-39
Tuesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 4-6-9, Late: 5-2-7
Win 4: Early: 0-4-1-7, Late: 0-4-0-8
Pick 10: 1-5-9-10-11-13-15-26-27-30-35-42-47-49-52-55-57-74-75-77
Cash 4 Life: 3-15-30-32-39, Cash Ball: 4
Monday’s late numbers
Take 5: 11-15-25-26-39
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!