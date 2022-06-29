 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Post-Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Howard Hanna

New York State Lottery winning numbers for June 29

  • 0

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-8-2; Late: 0-1-2

Win 4: Early: 8-1-5-2; Late: 3-7-7-7

Take 5: Early: 1-11-18-22-38; Late: 2-20-32-33-36

Pick 10: 10-13-16-18-21-23-24-31-33-35-36-38-42-46-50-58-60-76-79-80

Cash 4 Life: 9-27-29-33-51, Cash Ball: 4

New York Lotto: 3-10-23-25-56-59, Bonus: 24

Powerball: 8-40-49-58-63-14, Powerball: 14, Powerplay x3

Tuesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 3-0-8

Win 4: Late: 2-0-5-1

Take 5: Late: 7-17-20-22-27

People are also reading…

Megamillions: 7-12-21-43-55, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier x2

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The release date has been announced for the sequel to ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News