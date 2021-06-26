New York State Lottery winning numbers for June 26

Saturday’s Numbers
Numbers: Early: 2-5-4
Win-4: Early: 6-1-7-2
Lotto: 2-11-14-20-23-29, Bonus: 36
Pick 10: 1-4-5-11-22-29-30-34-36-38-39-42-44-53-56-61-68-69-78-80
Cash 4 Life: 3-13-33-41-48, Cash ball: 2
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 6-26-29-32-36
Mega Millions: 17-20-42-45-65, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: x4
Numbers: Late: 9-4-2
Win-4: Late: 5-1-1-8
Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!