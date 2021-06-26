 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for June 26
Lottery

New York State Lottery winning numbers for June 26

Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 2-5-4

Win-4: Early: 6-1-7-2

Lotto: 2-11-14-20-23-29, Bonus: 36

Pick 10: 1-4-5-11-22-29-30-34-36-38-39-42-44-53-56-61-68-69-78-80

Cash 4 Life: 3-13-33-41-48, Cash ball: 2

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 6-26-29-32-36

Mega Millions: 17-20-42-45-65, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: x4

Numbers: Late: 9-4-2

Win-4: Late: 5-1-1-8

Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.

