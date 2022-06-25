 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for June 25

Saturday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 6-9-0; Late: 6-6-9

Win 4: Early: 7-4-7-8; Late: 0-4-3-4

Take 5: Early: 2-12-16-22-36; Late: 2-14-22-26-36

Pick 10: 4-9-11-17-18-22-32-33-35-36-40-43-50-55-57-65-66-72-77-78

Cash 4 Life: 3-46-49-55-60, Cash Ball: 1

New York Lotto: 9-12-26-36-41-53, Bonus: 42

Powerball: 6-12-20-27-32, Powerball: 4, Powerplay x3

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 5-7-3

Win 4: Late: 8-7-7-5

Take 5: Late: 4-12-21-26-30

Megamillions: 1-7-11-25-56, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier x2

