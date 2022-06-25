New York State Lottery winning numbers for June 25

Saturday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 6-9-0; Late: 6-6-9
Win 4: Early: 7-4-7-8; Late: 0-4-3-4
Take 5: Early: 2-12-16-22-36; Late: 2-14-22-26-36
Pick 10: 4-9-11-17-18-22-32-33-35-36-40-43-50-55-57-65-66-72-77-78
Cash 4 Life: 3-46-49-55-60, Cash Ball: 1
New York Lotto: 9-12-26-36-41-53, Bonus: 42
Powerball: 6-12-20-27-32, Powerball: 4, Powerplay x3
Friday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 5-7-3
Win 4: Late: 8-7-7-5
Take 5: Late: 4-12-21-26-30
Megamillions: 1-7-11-25-56, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier x2