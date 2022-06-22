 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for June 22

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 9-8-7; Late: 5-8-3

Win 4: Early: 6-6-4-1; Late: 3-6-2-3

Take 5: Early: 1-12-14-21-22; Late: 5-15-16-21-27

Pick 10: 1-5-7-14-15-18-25-33-45-47-52-58-60-64-66-68-69-70-74-80

Cash 4 Life: 14-16-20-26-34, Cash Ball: 2

New York Lotto: 2-26-29-33-34-37, Bonus: 45

Powerball: 6-10-31-48-56, Powerball: 12, Powerplay x3

Tuesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 2-3-0

Win 4: Late: 8-2-8-5

Take 5: Late: 6-17-29-31-33

Megamillions: 8-13-18-32-42, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier x3

