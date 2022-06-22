New York State Lottery winning numbers for June 22

Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 9-8-7; Late: 5-8-3
Win 4: Early: 6-6-4-1; Late: 3-6-2-3
Take 5: Early: 1-12-14-21-22; Late: 5-15-16-21-27
Pick 10: 1-5-7-14-15-18-25-33-45-47-52-58-60-64-66-68-69-70-74-80
Cash 4 Life: 14-16-20-26-34, Cash Ball: 2
New York Lotto: 2-26-29-33-34-37, Bonus: 45
Powerball: 6-10-31-48-56, Powerball: 12, Powerplay x3
Tuesday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 2-3-0
Win 4: Late: 8-2-8-5
Take 5: Late: 6-17-29-31-33
People are also reading…
Megamillions: 8-13-18-32-42, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier x3