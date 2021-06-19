 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New York State Lottery winning numbers for June 19
0 comments

New York State Lottery winning numbers for June 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 1-5-6, Late: 5-5-7

Win-4: Early: 5-0-5-3, Late: 7-7-3-2

Pick 10: 2-8-10-12-23-29-30-33-38-39-44-47-54-55-56-62-64-71-77-79

Cash 4 Life: 9-12-13-39-54, Cash Ball: 1

Take Five: 14-22-29-34-36

Lotto: 1-3-7-11-22-37, Bonus: 27

Friday’s Late Numbers

Numbers: Late: 9-1-3

Win-4: Late: 0-8-4-0

Take 5: 13-15-28-32-33

Mega Millions: 14-36-44-46-53, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier x2

For Saturday’s late numbers, see Monday’s paper.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Three ways Beyonce keeps her skin looking flawless

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News