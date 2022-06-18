New York State Lottery winning numbers for June 18

Saturday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 4-1-0; Late: 9-7-9
Win 4: Early: 5-1-5-4; Late: 1-5-7-8
Take 5: Early: 1-20-21-33-34; Late: 15-16-18-23-38
Pick 10: 5-9-20-22-26-28-34-35-37-39-42-46-50-51-60-68-72-74-76-78
Cash 4 Life: 8-12-25-41-58, Cash Ball: 2
New York Lotto: 7-19-20-27-31-59, Bonus: 54
Powerball: 10-19-40-45-58, Powerball: 25, Powerplay x2
Friday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 9-7-0
Win 4: Late: 9-1-4-4
Take 5: Late: 20-21-26-30-32
Megamillions: 20-36-53-56-69, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier x2