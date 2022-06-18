 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New York State Lottery winning numbers for June 18

  • 0

Saturday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-1-0; Late: 9-7-9

Win 4: Early: 5-1-5-4; Late: 1-5-7-8

Take 5: Early: 1-20-21-33-34; Late: 15-16-18-23-38

Pick 10: 5-9-20-22-26-28-34-35-37-39-42-46-50-51-60-68-72-74-76-78

Cash 4 Life: 8-12-25-41-58, Cash Ball: 2 

New York Lotto: 7-19-20-27-31-59, Bonus: 54

Powerball: 10-19-40-45-58, Powerball: 25, Powerplay x2

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 9-7-0

Win 4: Late: 9-1-4-4

Take 5: Late: 20-21-26-30-32

People are also reading…

Megamillions: 20-36-53-56-69, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier x2

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WWE's Vince McMahon 'steps back' from CEO roles amid misconduct probe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News