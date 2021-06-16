 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for June 16
New York State Lottery winning numbers for June 16

Wednesday’s numbers

Numbers: Early, 9-4-5, Late, 3-4-8

Win 4: Early, 8-0-7-9, Late, 3-0-7-0

Take 5: 11-27-4-22-18

Cash 4 Life: 10-32-41-43-51, Cash Ball: 1

Pick 10: 2-11-14-17-18-21-28-33-37-43-44-54-55-57-60-65-66-67-73-76

New York Lotto: 31-4-10-45-3-30, Bonus: 2

Powerball: 19-29-34-44-50, Power Ball, 25, Power Play 2x 

Tuesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late, 3-5-1

Win 4: Late, 8-8-7-1

Take 5: 04-16-20-25-38

