New York State Lottery winning numbers for June 13
New York State Lottery winning numbers for June 13

Sunday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-9-5, Late: 0-4-2

Win-4: Early: 3-5-3-9, Late: 2-7-0-5

Cash 4 Life: 2-8-24-26-43, Cash Ball: 3

Pick 10: 1-4-9-10-11-17-24-26-29-33-38-39-41-53-56-59-62-73-74-79

Take Five: 26-29-31-37-39

Saturday’s Late Numbers

Numbers: Late: 5-6-8

Win-4: Late: 0-6-2-2

Cash 4 Life: 16-21-23-24-58, Cash Ball: 4

Take Five: 11-16-17-32-34

Power Ball: 8-25-34-38-41, Power Ball: 10, Power Play x3

