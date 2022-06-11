New York State Lottery winning numbers for June 11

Saturday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 0-3-1; Late: 1-2-0
Win 4: Early: 8-2-8-5; Late: 4-1-5-1
Take 5: Early: 9-11-24-30-34; Late: 4-19-26-31-37
Pick 10: 1-2-4-8-18-20-26-27-32-49-51-53-54-63-64-69-70-73-75-78
Cash 4 Life: 7-17-23-50-59, Cash Ball: 2
New York Lotto: 1-12-13-16-17-49, Bonus: 34
Powerball: 18-20-26-53-69, Powerball: 5, Power Play x2
Friday’s late numbers:
Numbers: Late: 5-0-4
Win 4: Late: 8-4-6-8
Take 5: Late: 6-13-18-22-25
Megamillions: 3-12-14-18-32, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier x5