Thursday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-4-9, Late: 3-6-3

Win-4: Early: 1-3-0-3, Late: 8-9-3-2

Pick 10: 1-2-8-10-17-18-22-26-27-29-34-37-39-44-53-60-62-67-74-75

Wednesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 25-30-32-33-39

New York Lotto: 27-31-37-48-49-54, Bonus: 25

Powerball: 40-43-45-50-61 Powerball: 25, Powerplay: x3

Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.

