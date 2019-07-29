{{featured_button_text}}

Monday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 9-5-0 Late: 3-9-1

Win-4: Early: 1-1-8-0 Late: 6-7-8-2

Pick 10: 8-19-27-33-35-42-43-45-49-53-55-56-61-62-68-69-70-71-73-79

Sunday’s Late Numbers

Take 5: 4-9-22-25-27

