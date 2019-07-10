{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 7-0-4, Late: 1-6-5

Win 4: Early: 7-4-4-3, Late: 5-5-1-4

Pick 10: 7-10-14-18-23-31-32-35-40-48-52-56-61-62-68-74-76-77-78-80

Tuesday’s late numbers Take 5: 1-7-19-22-31

Please see the Friday edition for Wednesday’s late numbers.

