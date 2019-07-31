{{featured_button_text}}
Tuesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 7-4-1, Late: 4-7-1

Win 4: Early: 2-7-3-0, Late: 7-9-5-5

Pick 10: 2-12-13-17-18-22-28-29-32-38-48-50-54-57-59-68-69-71-72-80

Monday’s late numbers

Take 5: 02-06-07-19-29 Please see Thursday’s paper or nylottery.ny.gov for Tuesday’s late numbers.

