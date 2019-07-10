{{featured_button_text}}
Tuesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 6-7-6, Late: 7-5-8

Win 4: Early: 9-2-3-8, Late: 2-5-0-3

Pick 10: 2-3-5-11-13-15-25-26-33-38-39-41-43-51-56-68-69-76-78-80

Monday’s late numbers

Take 5: 09-17-24-38-39

Please see Thursday’s paper or nylottery.ny.gov for Tuesday’s late numbers.

