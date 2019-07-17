{{featured_button_text}}
New York Lottery logo

Tuesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 7-9-4, Late: 8-7-1

Win 4: Early: 4-0-6-7, Late: 5-1-4-0

Pick 10: 1-2-5-8-9-12-25-40-41-42-47-56-59-60-66-67-71-77-79-80

Monday’s late numbers

Take 5: 06-22-27-37-39

Please see Thursday’s paper or nylottery.ny.gov for Tuesday’s late numbers.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments