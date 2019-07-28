{{featured_button_text}}
New York Lottery logo

Saturday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers Early: 4-7-8, Late: 8-4-6

Win-4 Early: 1-8-1-9, Late: 5-9-1-9

Pick 10: 1-3-9-10-16-19-20-21-24-26-29-32-35-50-52-54-56-72-77-78

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 07-23-27-31-38

Mega Millions: 04-06-11-43-48, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: x3

For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments