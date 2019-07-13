{{featured_button_text}}
Friday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers: Early: 1-2-3, Late: 8-4-9

Win-4: Early: 6-2-0-8, Late: 4-3-4-5

Pick 10: 1-6-16-17-19-24-36-37-38-46-50-51-52-53-63-65-66-69-71-77

Thursday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 05-13-21-24-26

Cash 4 Life: 4-29-40-47-48, Cash Ball: 02

Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.

