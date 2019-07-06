Friday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers: Early: 0-7-1, Late: 0-8-0
Win-4: Early: 3-2-1-4, Late: 5-8-2-2
Pick 10: 1-3-6-11-14-18-24-30-33-44-45-48-51-58-63-65-68-69-71-74
Thursday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 04-09-17-26-32
Cash 4 Life: 2-9-18-25-51, Cash Ball: 03
Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.
