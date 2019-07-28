{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 6-1-1, Late: 8-1-3

Win-4: Early: 9-2-2-7, Late: 9-2-2-7

Pick 10: 10-11-12-13-20-31-33-37-38-41-42-45-50-52-56-58-59-68-76-79

Saturday’s Late Numbers

Take 5: 16-18-20-24-26

Powerball: 1-19-31-48-61, Powerball: 6, Powerplay: x2

Lotto: 5-7-19-25-26-47, Bonus: 35

