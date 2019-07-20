{{featured_button_text}}
Friday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers: Early: 9-9-0, Late: 5-9-2

Win-4: Early: 8-2-0-5, Late: 3-3-8-3

Pick 10: 11-12-14-16-17-23-24-31-39-49-53-57-58-60-61-63-68-76-77-79

Thursday’s Late Numbers Take Five: 02-03-30-31-36

Cash 4 Life: 23-25-27-31-40, Cash Ball: 02

Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.

