Tuesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 8-1-7, Late: 5-5-8

Win 4: Early: 2-5-2-7, Late: 4-3-5-6

Pick 10: 2-6-12-16-24-35-38-44-46-55-56-57-60-61-62-66-67-68-74-80

Monday’s late numbers

Take 5: 09-16-20-31-38

Please see Thursday’s paper or nylottery.ny.gov for Tuesday’s late numbers.

