Thursday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 5-3-8, Late: 5-4-9
Win-4: Early: 3-0-9-7, Late: 5-8-3-2
Pick 10: 2-3-8-13-14-19-29-31-33-40-43-45-53-54-58-60-61-62-75-78
Wednesday’s late numbers
Take 5: 03-27-30-36-37
New York Lotto: 04-07-19-34-36-59, Bonus: 06
Powerball: 19-43-47-60-68 Powerball: 10, Powerplay: x2
Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.
