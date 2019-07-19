{{featured_button_text}}
Thursday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 5-3-8, Late: 5-4-9

Win-4: Early: 3-0-9-7, Late: 5-8-3-2

Pick 10: 2-3-8-13-14-19-29-31-33-40-43-45-53-54-58-60-61-62-75-78

Wednesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 03-27-30-36-37

New York Lotto: 04-07-19-34-36-59, Bonus: 06

Powerball: 19-43-47-60-68 Powerball: 10, Powerplay: x2

Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.

