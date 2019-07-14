Saturday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers Early: 1-7-7, Late: 7-2-2
Win-4 Early: 4-7-6-0, Late: 3-6-6-9
Pick 10: 6-8-10-13-15-24-25-30-34-48-49-54-59-64-65-68-70-73-78-80
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 17-22-27-34-35
Mega Millions: 08-25-38-56-59, Mega Ball: 07, Megaplier: x2
For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.