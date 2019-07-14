{{featured_button_text}}
Saturday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers Early: 1-7-7, Late: 7-2-2

Win-4 Early: 4-7-6-0, Late: 3-6-6-9

Pick 10: 6-8-10-13-15-24-25-30-34-48-49-54-59-64-65-68-70-73-78-80

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 17-22-27-34-35

Mega Millions: 08-25-38-56-59, Mega Ball: 07, Megaplier: x2

For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.

