Sunday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-6-7, Late: 2-8-3

Win-4: Early: 4-2-1-8, Late: 9-0-9-9

Pick 10: 3-15-20-21-22-23-24-25-29-32-37-41-45-49-51-57-59-61-70-71

Saturday’s Late Numbers

Take 5: 16-22-28-30-31

Powerball: 5-26-36-64-69 Powerball: 19, Powerplay: x3

Lotto: 12-15-30-32-51-58, Bonus: 31

