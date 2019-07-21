Sunday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 4-6-7, Late: 2-8-3
Win-4: Early: 4-2-1-8, Late: 9-0-9-9
Pick 10: 3-15-20-21-22-23-24-25-29-32-37-41-45-49-51-57-59-61-70-71
Saturday’s Late Numbers
Take 5: 16-22-28-30-31
Powerball: 5-26-36-64-69 Powerball: 19, Powerplay: x3
Lotto: 12-15-30-32-51-58, Bonus: 31
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.