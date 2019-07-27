{{featured_button_text}}
Friday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers: Early: 8-3-4, Late: 4-3-1

Win-4: Early: 2-5-2-3, Late: 7-5-7-3

Pick 10: 2-11-30-32-33-35-37-39-40-42-47-52-56-57-60-62-63-68-72-80

Thursday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 03-16-20-22-30

Cash 4 Life: 13-25-35-37-57, Cash Ball: 02

Please see Sunday’s edition for the late numbers from Friday.

