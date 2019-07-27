Friday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers: Early: 8-3-4, Late: 4-3-1
Win-4: Early: 2-5-2-3, Late: 7-5-7-3
Pick 10: 2-11-30-32-33-35-37-39-40-42-47-52-56-57-60-62-63-68-72-80
Thursday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 03-16-20-22-30
Cash 4 Life: 13-25-35-37-57, Cash Ball: 02
Please see Sunday’s edition for the late numbers from Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.