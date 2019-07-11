Thursday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 2-5-7, Late: 7-3-3
Win-4: Early: 3-9-6-7, Late: 7-6-2-6
Pick 10: 5-6-11-17-18-25-28-30-35-42-44-51-58-60-63-64-71-72-76-78
Wednesday’s late numbers
Take 5: 15-17-19-35-38
New York Lotto: 4-8-24-26-38-43, Bonus: 09
Powerball: 7-9-26-44-68 Powerball: 03, Powerplay: x3
Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.
