 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New York State Lottery winning numbers for July 9

  • 0

Saturday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 1-4-1; Late: 9-7-2

Win 4: Early: 8-5-1-6; Late: 6-6-3-9

Take 5: Early: 12-13-14-27-29; Late: 2-8-14-29-37

Pick 10: 8-10-12-13-15-16-17-20-28-32-48-53-55-58-60-73-76-77-78-79

Cash 4 Life: , Cash Ball: 2

New York Lotto: 24-25-33-51-52-59, Bonus: 50

Powerball: 14-22-42-46-52, Powerball: 24, Powerplay x3

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 0-6-1

Win 4: Late: 6-4-1-8

Take 5: Late: 1-5-12-28-31

People are also reading…

Megamillions: 20-36-61-62-69, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier x3

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kanye West sued after being accused of failing to return 'rare' clothing items

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News