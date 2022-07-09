New York State Lottery winning numbers for July 9

Saturday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 1-4-1; Late: 9-7-2
Win 4: Early: 8-5-1-6; Late: 6-6-3-9
Take 5: Early: 12-13-14-27-29; Late: 2-8-14-29-37
Pick 10: 8-10-12-13-15-16-17-20-28-32-48-53-55-58-60-73-76-77-78-79
Cash 4 Life: , Cash Ball: 2
New York Lotto: 24-25-33-51-52-59, Bonus: 50
Powerball: 14-22-42-46-52, Powerball: 24, Powerplay x3
Friday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 0-6-1
Win 4: Late: 6-4-1-8
Take 5: Late: 1-5-12-28-31
People are also reading…
Megamillions: 20-36-61-62-69, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier x3