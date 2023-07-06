Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 2-3-1; Late: 1-5-7
Win 4: Early: 4-3-6-7; Late: 2-3-1-7
Take 5: Early: 2-13-19-26-37; Late: 6-21-27-28-39
Pick 10: 2-4-7-8-11-14-16-19-26-28-29-32-33-36-41-42-69-73-75-76
Cash 4 Life: 9-22-24-34-41, Cash Ball: 4
New York Lotto: 5-6-28-31-32-43, Bonus: 2
Powerball: 17-24-48-62-68, Powerball: 23, Powerplay x2
Tuesday’s late numbers
Numbers: 6-7-2
Win 4: 2-3-4-8
Take 5: 13-20-28-30-35
Mega Millions: 21-33-54-61-67, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier x3