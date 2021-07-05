 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for July 4-5
Monday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 5-2-2, Late: 2-8-2

Win-4: Early: 7-5-8-6, Late: 7-4-4-5

Pick 10: 11-39-40-47-49-50-52-53-54-56-61-62-64-67-69-72-76-78-79-80

Cash 4 Life: 3-10-21-28-51, Cash Ball: 4

Take Five: 7-10-11-16-17

Sunday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 6-7-9, Late: 7-2-1

Win-4: Early: 1-9-2-5, Late: 1-4-5-6

Pick 10: 1-6-10-11-16-25-26-28-34-38-39-48-51-56-60-62-74-76-77-79

Cash 4 Life: 1-3-6-25-48, Cash Ball: 4

Take Five: 19-24-29-32-33

Saturday’s Late Numbers

Numbers: Late: 0-3-9

Win-4: Late: 9-8-0-9

Cash 4 Life: 5-14-28-39-40, Cash Ball: 2

Take Five: 12-21-25-37-39

Power Ball: 26-40-41-55-65, Power Ball: 24

