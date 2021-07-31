 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New York State Lottery winning numbers for July 31
0 comments

New York State Lottery winning numbers for July 31

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday’s numbers

  • Numbers: Early: 0-4-8, Late: 7-7-0
  • Win 4: Early: 0-9-7-8, Late: 8-2-1-6
  • Take 5: Early: 1-23-26-28-34, Late: 5-20-21-22-30
  • Pick 10: 4-16-17-18-19-24-29-36-38-43-45-46-51-54-56-57-65-66-73-80
  • NY Lotto: 4-10-11-20-41-49, Bonus: 32
  • Cash4Life: 10-21-44-53-58 Cash Ball: 3
  • Powerball: 01-21-22-34-47, Power Ball: 4, Powerplay 2x     

Friday’s late numbers

  • Numbers: 4-3-6
  • Win 4: 5-5-4-2
  • Take 5: 1-13-24-28-34

 

Late numbers are available on poststar.com and in the following day’s paper.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kim Kardashian is in a legal tussle over new brand name

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News