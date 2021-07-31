New York State Lottery winning numbers for July 31

Saturday’s numbers
- Numbers: Early: 0-4-8, Late: 7-7-0
- Win 4: Early: 0-9-7-8, Late: 8-2-1-6
- Take 5: Early: 1-23-26-28-34, Late: 5-20-21-22-30
- Pick 10: 4-16-17-18-19-24-29-36-38-43-45-46-51-54-56-57-65-66-73-80
- NY Lotto: 4-10-11-20-41-49, Bonus: 32
- Cash4Life: 10-21-44-53-58 Cash Ball: 3
- Powerball: 01-21-22-34-47, Power Ball: 4, Powerplay 2x
Friday’s late numbers
- Numbers: 4-3-6
- Win 4: 5-5-4-2
- Take 5: 1-13-24-28-34
Late numbers are available on poststar.com and in the following day’s paper.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!