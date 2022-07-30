 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New York State Lottery winning numbers for July 30

  • 0

Saturday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 5-1-2; Late: 1-6-2

Win 4: Early: 7-2-1-2; Late: 6-3-1-5

Take 5: Early: 3-5-7-29-35; Late: 2-3-16-24-27

Pick 10: 10-12-17-20-22-24-29-34-38-43-45-48-51-54-55-57-58-67-71-73

Cash 4 Life: 6-7-31-38-41, Cash Ball: 2

New York Lotto: 2-10-17-18-21-41, Bonus: 4

Powerball: 04-17-57-58-68, Powerball: 12, Powerplay x3

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 8-2-1

People are also reading…

Win 4: Late: 5-8-1-7

Take 5: Late: 8-22-28-31-32

Megamillions: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier x2

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Thymesia the new Elden Ring?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News