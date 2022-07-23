 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for July 23

Saturday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 0-7-5; Late: 0-5-6

Win 4: Early: 0-4-6-1; Late: 1-2-1-8

Take 5: Early: 6-16-25-26-30; Late: 3-8-12-27-34

Pick 10: 3-4-10-12-13-15-20-21-26-28-34-38-43-46-48-49-60-61-62-65

Cash 4 Life: 4-7-25-41-53, Cash Ball: 2

New York Lotto: 7-13-18-30-41-53, Bonus: 20

Powerball: 39-41-54-59-62, Powerball: 12, Powerplay x3 

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 8-1-9

Win 4: Late: 0-6-6-7

Take 5: Late: 3-22-24-25-36

Megamillions: 14-40-60-64-66, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier x3

