New York State Lottery winning numbers for July 20

Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 5-4-1; Late: 2-8-6
Win 4: Early: 4-5-0-3; Late: 3-9-4-3
Take 5: Early: 19-28-31-35-36; 1-9-12-20-31
Pick 10: 5-12-14-17-24-27-38-40-43-44-52-55-59-60-66-69-73-77-79-80
Cash 4 Life: 25-26-39-40-56, Cash Ball: 2
New York Lotto: 7-17-23-29-48-57, Bonus: 21
Powerball: 10-20-23-49-65, Powerball: 22, Powerplay x3
Tuesday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 6-0-5
Win 4: Late: 8-5-0-9
Take 5: Late: 6-7-17-25-38
Megamillions: 2-31-32-37-70, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier x3