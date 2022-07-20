 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for July 20

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 5-4-1; Late: 2-8-6

Win 4: Early: 4-5-0-3; Late: 3-9-4-3

Take 5: Early: 19-28-31-35-36; 1-9-12-20-31

Pick 10: 5-12-14-17-24-27-38-40-43-44-52-55-59-60-66-69-73-77-79-80

Cash 4 Life: 25-26-39-40-56, Cash Ball: 2

New York Lotto: 7-17-23-29-48-57, Bonus: 21

Powerball: 10-20-23-49-65, Powerball: 22, Powerplay x3

Tuesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 6-0-5

Win 4: Late: 8-5-0-9

Take 5: Late: 6-7-17-25-38

Megamillions: 2-31-32-37-70, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier x3

