New York State Lottery winning numbers for July 2

Saturday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 1-2-6; Late: 2-2-6

Win 4: Early: 5-2-5-0; Late: 2-0-5-4

Take 5: Early: 22-30-32-37-39; Late: 1-3-20-23-33

Pick 10: 5-9-10-11-12-14-16-22-23-28-30-32-34-52-59-65-68-72-76-79

Cash 4 Life: 15-17-23-35-39, Cash Ball: 4

New York Lotto: 8-15-20-27-38-53, Bonus: 48

Powerball: 9-10-37-59-62, Powerball: 26, Powerplay x3

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 1-6-4

Win 4: Late: 9-5-1-3

Take 5: Late: 7-11-16-23-24

Megamillions: 1-27-29-38-62, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier x3

