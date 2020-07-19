New York State Lottery winning numbers for July 19
New York State Lottery winning numbers for July 19

Sunday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early 4-6-4, Late 0-7-0

Win 4: Early 3-9-5-4, Late 1-6-1-8

Cash 4 Life: 14-27-34-36-45, Cash Ball: 04

Pick 10: 5-11-12-25-29-33-34-39-41-52-56-57-58-60-62-69-70-72-74-75

Saturday’s Late Numbers

Power Ball: 13-16-32-58-59, Powerball: 09

Lotto: 3-10-12-25-36-47, Bonus: 46

Cash 4 Life: 6-8-48-57-60, Cash Ball: 01

Take 5: 8-10-20-21-36

Pick 10: 1-3-5-6-15-22-23-34-45-52-59-63-65-66-69-72-75-77-79-80

Please see Tuesday’s paper for Sunday’s late numbers.

