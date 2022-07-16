 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for July 16

Saturday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 9-7-4; Late: 2-3-7

Win 4: Early: 6-8-6-2; Late: 9-1-5-4

Take 5: Early: 4-11-12-13-23; Late: 4-12-17-20-36

Pick 10: 7-16-19-23-24-26-35-39-40-49-50-51-53-54-59-63-70-76-77-80

Cash 4 Life: 4-30-44-52-55, Cash Ball: 4

New York Lotto: 20-22-27-37-42-56, Bonus: 14

Powerball: 3-18-23-32-57, Powerball: 21, Powerplay x2

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 2-8-6

Win 4: Late: 2-5-5-1

Take 5: Late: 2-14-22-25-32

Megamillions: 8-20-26-53-64, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier x5

