New York State Lottery winning numbers for July 16

Saturday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 9-7-4; Late: 2-3-7
Win 4: Early: 6-8-6-2; Late: 9-1-5-4
Take 5: Early: 4-11-12-13-23; Late: 4-12-17-20-36
Pick 10: 7-16-19-23-24-26-35-39-40-49-50-51-53-54-59-63-70-76-77-80
Cash 4 Life: 4-30-44-52-55, Cash Ball: 4
New York Lotto: 20-22-27-37-42-56, Bonus: 14
Powerball: 3-18-23-32-57, Powerball: 21, Powerplay x2
Friday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 2-8-6
Win 4: Late: 2-5-5-1
Take 5: Late: 2-14-22-25-32
Megamillions: 8-20-26-53-64, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier x5