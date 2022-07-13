 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for July 13

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 2-0-1; Late: 7-1-1

Win 4: Early: 4-9-5-5; Late: 4-9-9-0

Take 5: Early: 8-9-19-37-39; Late: 1-6-11-32-36 

Pick 10: 7-10-11-20-22-24-28-29-30-34-36-38-41-48-56-59-64-66-68-69

Cash 4 Life: 6-10-18-41-50, Cash Ball: 2

New York Lotto: 3-15-18-19-37-56, Bonus: 58

Powerball: 22-23-36-47-63, Powerball: 2, Powerplay x2

Tuesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 2-5-7

Win 4: Late: 8-1-6-0

Take 5: Late: 2-8-18-31-37

Megamillions: 4-7-10-45-64, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier x2 

