New York State Lottery winning numbers for July 10
New York State Lottery winning numbers for July 10

Saturday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-3-0, Late: 0-7-2

Win 4: Early: 8-6-8-7, Late: 8-8-1-8

Pick 10: 4-7-17-26-27-29-32-34-36-37-42-50-56-62-63-65-66-72-77-78

Cash 4 Life: 7-8-18-33-52, Cash Ball: 1

Take Five: 3-7-21-22-28

Lotto: 4-6-7-27-56-59, Bonus: 44

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 6-3-0

Win-4: Late: 4-2-1-7

Take Five: 6-7-12-23-26

Mega Millions: 6-37-39-41-46, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier x2

For late numbers, see poststar.com or the next day’s paper.

