New York State Lottery winning numbers for July 10

Saturday’s numbers
Numbers: Early: 4-3-0, Late: 0-7-2
Win 4: Early: 8-6-8-7, Late: 8-8-1-8
Pick 10: 4-7-17-26-27-29-32-34-36-37-42-50-56-62-63-65-66-72-77-78
Cash 4 Life: 7-8-18-33-52, Cash Ball: 1
Take Five: 3-7-21-22-28
Lotto: 4-6-7-27-56-59, Bonus: 44
Friday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 6-3-0
Win-4: Late: 4-2-1-7
Take Five: 6-7-12-23-26
Mega Millions: 6-37-39-41-46, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier x2
