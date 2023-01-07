 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Jan. 7

Saturday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 2-8-9; Late: 7-4-9

Win 4: Early: 1-4-7-2; Late: 5-8-0-0

Take 5: Early: 1-28-29-38-39; Late: 7-11-15-17-19

Pick 10: 3-4-7-10-11-17-22-23-30-39-40-43-50-56-57-60-63-68-72-78

Cash 4 Life: 7-13-19-58-60, Cash Ball: 1

New York Lotto: 13-14-16-21-24-39, Bonus: 23

Powerball: 35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Powerplay x3

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 5-1-6

Win 4: Late: 0-0-9-0

Take 5: Late: 2-16-28-30-35

Mega Millions: 3-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier x3

