New York State Lottery winning numbers for Jan. 4

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 1-4-0; Late: 1-6-8

Win 4: Early: 1-2-6-6; Late: 2-1-6-9

Take 5: Early: 12-20-25-30-31; Late: 1-6-16-26-32

Pick 10: 1-7-9-15-17-20-27-28-30-35-39-48-51-59-63-67-68-71-78-79

Cash 4 Life: 1-5-6-28-41, Cash Ball: 2

New York Lotto: 6-9-12-16-29-57, Bonus: 25

Powerball: 12-32-56-67-68, Powerball: 26, Powerplay x3

Tuesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 7-9-1

Win 4: Late: 8-8-8-8

Take 5: Late: 11-19-37-38-39

Mega Millions: 25-29-33-41-44, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier x4

