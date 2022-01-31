New York State Lottery winning numbers for Jan. 31

Monday’s numbers
Numbers: Early: 3-3-7
Win 4: Early: 5-6-8-1
Take 5: Early: 5-12-14-15-16
Pick 10: 5-6-10-14-19-23-27-35-37-42-43-47-48-52-53-54-55-61-71-79
Cash 4 Life: 1-11-24-37-54, Cash Ball: 3
