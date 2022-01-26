 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Jan. 26

Wednesday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 7-5-2; Late: 0-0-9

Win 4: Early: 9-6-5-9; Late: 6-9-4-8

Take 5: Early: 7-16-19-25-29; Late: 11-13-19-28-36

Pick 10: 2-9-10-13-16-18-35-37-41-43-45-58-59-61-62-69-76-77-78-79

Cash 4 Life: 14-15-19-30-38, Cash Ball: 3

New York Lotto: 4-9-15-42-48-58, Bonus: 5

Powerball: 4-11-38-49-69; Powerball: 16, Powerplay x3

Tuesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 5-6-6

Win 4: Late: 6-8-2-5

Take 5: Late: 14-24-35-36-37

Megamillions: 3-12-38-53-58, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier x3

