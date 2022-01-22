New York State Lottery winning numbers for Jan. 22

Saturday’s numbers
Numbers: Early: 4-8-7; Late: 8-1-9
Win 4: Early: 7-0-4-0; Late: 7-6-5-2
Take 5: Early: 1-14-15-19-21; Late: 2-11-22-35-37
Pick 10: 9-14-16-22-25-27-28-30-31-34-38-42-48-50-55-65-72-74-79-80
Cash 4 Life: 5-21-24-36-46, Bonus: 2
New York Lotto: 12-15-19-24-34-57, Bonus: 20
Powerball: 8-14-33-36-67, Powerball: 17, Power Play x2
Friday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 8-4-3
Win 4: Late: 0-6-1-4
Take 5: Late: 2-8-15-16-37
Megamillions: 38-45-46-55-67, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier x2