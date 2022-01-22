 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Jan. 22

Saturday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-8-7; Late: 8-1-9

Win 4: Early: 7-0-4-0; Late: 7-6-5-2

Take 5: Early: 1-14-15-19-21; Late: 2-11-22-35-37

Pick 10: 9-14-16-22-25-27-28-30-31-34-38-42-48-50-55-65-72-74-79-80

Cash 4 Life: 5-21-24-36-46, Bonus: 2

New York Lotto: 12-15-19-24-34-57, Bonus: 20

Powerball: 8-14-33-36-67, Powerball: 17, Power Play x2

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 8-4-3

Win 4: Late: 0-6-1-4

Take 5: Late: 2-8-15-16-37

Megamillions: 38-45-46-55-67, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier x2

