New York State Lottery winning numbers for Jan. 22
Lottery

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Jan. 22

New York Lottery logo

Friday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers: Early: 2-0-8

Win-4: Early: 1-8-1-6

Pick 10: 5-6-7-14-16-17-19-22-31-34-36-38-46-47-55-59-64-67-73-80

Cash 4 Life: 2-15-19-41-43, Cash Ball: 1

Thursday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 6-8-26-32-34

Numbers: Late: 1-8-3

Win-4: Late: 7-6-0-0

