New York State Lottery winning numbers for Jan. 19
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Jan. 19

Monday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 5-6-2, Late: 7-5-1

Win-4: Early: 0-5-8-1, Late: 6-4-9-4

Cash 4 Life: 4-6-7-33-53, Cash Ball: 1

Pick 10: 1-4-8-18-21-23-25-28-36-38-41-54-55-57-62-69-72-73-74-78

Take Five: 8-12-15-26-32

