 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Jan. 19
0 comments
LOTTERY

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Jan. 19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-3-7

Win 4: Early: 3-4-6-5

Pick 10: 7-13-15-16-17-21-22-24-25-27-30-39-47-51-55-56-57-77-78-80

Cash 4 Life: 12-21-26-33-38, Cash Ball: 1

Monday’s late numbers

Take 5: 8-12-15-26-32

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News