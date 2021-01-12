 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Jan. 12
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Jan. 12

Tuesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-5-1

Win 4: Early: 5-9-3-7

Pick 10: 2-10-16-18-21-22-25-31-33-35-37-38-40-44-49-50-58-66-69-77

Cash 4 Life: 28-32-40-41-44, Cash Ball: 2

Monday’s late numbers

Take 5: 10-20-23-32-38

