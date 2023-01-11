 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Jan.11

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 6-3-0; Late: 4-2-7

Win 4: Early: 9-6-0-7; Late: 1-3-9-0

Take 5: Early: 2-4-10-15-17; Late: 6-12-17-31-37

Pick 10: 1-7-8-9-16-18-19-21-23-25-26-27-30-32-41-52-54-59-62-74

Cash 4 Life: 13-20-26-44-46, Cash Ball: 4

New York Lotto: 21-25-31-43-45-54, Bonus: 32

Powerball: 4-8-46-47-48, Power Ball: 5, Powerplay x3

Tuesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 6-6-6

Win 4: Late: 3-5-0-6

Take 5: Late: 1-6-11-15-31

Mega Millions: 7-13-14-15-18, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier x3

