New York State Lottery winning numbers for Feb. 10
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Feb. 10

Monday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 9-6-7 Late: 6-1-9

Win-4: Early: 5-0-4-5 Late: 4-3-2-6

Pick 10: 2-3-10-12-14-16-21-22-28-30-34-35-47-51-52-64-65-70-71-74

Sunday’s Late Numbers

Take 5: 3-15-26-29-34

